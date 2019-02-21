Gov. Tony Evers announced his upcoming budget proposal will earmark $28 million for expanding women’s access to healthcare.

The “Healthy Women, Healthy Babies” initiative will seek to improve women’s access to healthcare, including cancer screenings, health exams and STI testing.

According to a press release announcing the initiative, the funds will also go toward supporting healthier pregnancies and births, and addressing racial disparities in maternal and child health.

Between 2014 and 2016, the infant mortality rate for white infants was 4.8 per 1,000 live births, while the mortality rate for black infants was 14.2 per 1,000 live births.

To combat the “startling” disparities, Evers’ proposal would create an Infant Mortality Prevention Program within the state’s Department of Health Services. Five existing DHS positions would be reallocated to staff the program. The program would work to reduce aggravating factors like unstable housing, lack of nutritional and family supports, and unemployment.

Since former Gov. Scott Walker’s first budget, Planned Parenthood has been ineligible for state funding from the block grant or Title V. Evers’ budget would end that practice and provide funding for the state’s Women’s Health Block Grant.

The largest portion of the funding – $23 million – will go toward extending Medicaid for postpartum coverage.

Evers’ budget will also include additional funding for the Family Foundations Home Visiting Program. Managed by the Department of Children and Families, the program targets mothers at a high risk for complications during pregnancy based on risk factors including poverty, substance abuse and domestic violence. The program would receive about $3 million.

Funding will also go toward doula training and Medicaid coverage for doula services, which provide guidance and support to pregnant women during labor and after birth.

Evers will also propose directing more than $700,000 into the Minority Health Grant, which funds organizations and programs focused on outreach to disadvantaged communities.

Evers is scheduled to unveil a two-year budget proposal on Feb. 28. He has also declared interest in expanding medical marijuana and funding local roadways.