During Wisconsin U.S Senate debate Monday evening, incumbent Democratic candidate Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with Republican candidate Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, to contest how they would each improve environments for sexual assaults at colleges and workplaces and the nationwide gender pay gap.

Baldwin was first elected to the Senate in 2013, while Vukmir is a current representative in the Wisconsin State Senate.

A panel of debate hosts asked both candidates what they would do as U.S. Senators to improve the current climate for reporting sexual abuses in schools, colleges and workplaces.

“We have to create an environment, and a country where it is okay for people to speak out and tell their truths,” Baldwin said.

In regards to the recent sexual assault allegations made by Christine Blasey Ford against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Baldwin said Kavanaugh’s confirmation should not silence the new generation.

But Vukmir pointed out that Baldwin missed hearings during the confirmation process and her absence could have prevented her from intervening and making a potential difference.

Both candidates also shared their views on gender pay equality. Vukmir said the government should not dictate the decision-making process on how to achieve gender pay equality. Instead, individuals and companies should take the responsibilities.

“I believe and trust that I can make a decision or an employer is gonna make a decision on the qualities and merits of individuals,” Vukmir said. “Of course I want people to have equal pay for the same job that they are doing but when you have government coming in and setting it, this is problematic.”

Baldwin showed strong support for the Paycheck Fairness Act and said women of color experienced even larger pay gaps, and that actions should be taken to correct this.

Baldwin said Vukmir focuses on large corporations rather than Wisconsinites. Baldwin added that she is on the side of small businesses, families and working people.

Midterm elections will be taking place Nov. 6, where either Baldwin or Vukmir will be elected to a seat on the U.S Senate.