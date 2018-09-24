In a Monday night meeting, the Student Service Finance Committee granted eligibility to F.H. King Students for Agriculture and heard the eligibility presentation for the Campus Women’s Center.

F.H. King was granted eligibility for the next two years on a vote of 8-0-5.

The CWC’s core programming consists of safe sex supplies, a resource library, informational materials and peer support, a representative for CWC, Abby Roberts said.

The CWC also runs several events including their Condom Crawl, which disperses condoms and other safe sex supplies throughout campus, Kids Night Out, which is an event made to give UW student-parents a free night and hosts speakers who talk about issues concerning gender and identity.

“The CWC is different from other organizations because we offer a multitude of resources and services ranging from facilitating discussions, having large speaker and performer events to teach about women’s and marginalized communities related issues and more,” Roberts said.

SSFC will vote on the group’s eligibility to be funded Thursday.