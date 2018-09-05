Madison Police Department arrested a woman who attempted to stab a man she knew early Sunday morning outside of Capitol Centre Market.

According to an MPD incident report, 35-year-old Shacole Burks claimed the victim came at her first.

But, according to the recovered video evidence, Burks was shown raising a nine-inch steak knife and “slashing” downward toward the victim four to five times.

The victim backed up with each attempt and came within about a foot of being stabbed.

Burks was arrested for second degree reckless endangerment.

