The University of Wisconsin Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in an attempted strong arm robbery and battery that occurred around 10:30 P.M. on Saturday near Memorial Library.

In a campus-wide email Sunday, UWPD said the victim flagged down officers and reported he was involved in a physical fight with three men.

After the altercation, the three men reportedly fled towards State Street on foot. The victim chased the assailants and, while in pursuit, recovered property that had been taken from him during the fight.

Officers located two suspects who were involved in the incident but were not involved in the battery or attempted robbery. The two were cited for disorderly conduct.

The third suspect, who is wanted for questioning for the battery and attempted robbery, has not been found.