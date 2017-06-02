A 43-year-old man was killed Wednesday after colliding with a University of Wisconsin lifesaving boat while windsurfing on Lake Mendota.

The UW lifesaving boat, which provides lake safety and rescue operations for UW and the City of Madison, was returning from a rescue launch around 5:45 p.m. when it collided with the windsurfer, according to a UW statement.

The man, whose name has not yet been released due to pending family notification, was pronounced dead on scene, according to a statement made by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Outdoor UW and the Hoofer Sailing Club closed Thursday, but is expected to reopen Friday, according to the UW statement.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss of life,” the statement said. “UW-Madison strives for safety on Lake Mendota at all times, through all units that operate on the water.”

DCSO’s dive team patrolled the water Thursday in an attempt to recover any additional evidence from the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has a video of it is encouraged to contact the DCSO tip line at (608) 284-6900.