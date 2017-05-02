The University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison swore in its 24th session and elected its leadership positions Monday night.

During its first meeting of the session, they were able to elect most chairs, apart from Grant Allocation Committee, Sustainability Committee and Student Activity Governing Board. The rest of the chairs will be elected at the Student Council meeting Thursday, along with all closed committee at-large positions.

The following representatives were elected:

Student Council leadership