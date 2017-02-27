Following a string of burglaries in the last two weeks on the University of Wisconsin campus, UW police identified one of two suspects.

According to the incident report, UWPD has identified 19-year-old Malcolm Owens as one of the suspects by using surveillance footage.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections also has a warrant for his arrest for violating his probation on a previous burglary case.

In the previous cases, Owens stole electronics and credit cards from unlocked offices in both administrative and academic buildings.

In addition to Owens, UWPD is trying to identify and locate another suspect. His photo is below.

Anyone with information about these cases or the suspects involved are encouraged to call UWPD at (608) 264-2677.