In an attempt to push University of Wisconsin officials to act on their diversity and inclusion rhetoric, Associated Students of Madison passed legislation Wednesday calling on the administration to reevaluate admissions criteria and pay reparations to black people in the form of free education.

The legislation, entitled “Cognitive Dissonance,” listed several steps the student council recommended the university take to back up its mission “to attract and serve students from diverse social, economic and ethnic backgrounds and to be sensitive and responsive to those groups which have been underserved by higher education.”

Cognitive dissonance is defined as the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes as it related to decisions and attitude change. In an opinion piece for The Black Voice, Rep. Tyriek Mack, who authored and co-sponsored the legislation, compared this phrase with the university’s inability to act on actual change to provide an inclusive environment.

“Ultimately, the inclusive rhetoric propagated by these white supremacist institutions have little real meaning,” Mack said in the op-ed.

Now, Mack said “Cognitive Dissonance” will compel the university to move toward action.

According to a statement from ASM, the list of demands include:

The creation of a special task force by March 10 to assess the utility and feasibility of test-optional admissions and geographically-weighted admissions. Making sure the university works to ensure the Office of Admissions have sufficient resources to accomplish such changes to policy once the task force creates the report. Increasing generic unrestricted need-based financial aid yearly to 10 percent of total giving. If the UW Foundation does not reach the aforementioned 10 percent goal, then the foundation could establish that 2 percent of all gifts be allocated to unrestricted generic need-based financial aid. Reparations for the systemic denial of access to high quality educational opportunities in the form of full and free access for all black people, including undocumented, currently and formerly incarcerated people to UW.

Within the legislation, Mack and co-sponsors Rep. Omer Arain and Rep. Katherine Kerwin pointed to the achievement gap between majority and underrepresented students as one means to reconsider admissions criteria and offer free access to UW for all black people.

“If no one challenges the university’s empty promises, then the racial composition of campus will remain stagnant,” Mack said.