What to do in Madison this fall

Fall is a season full of colors. As the year comes to an end, it is the perfect time to enjoy many of Madison’s festivities. Visit its lakes and apple orchards, savor its cheese and autumn weather, and behold the famous Badger games. Here are a few things that University of Wisconsin students must try before it gets too cold.

Lake Mendota

Before it is too late, jump into a swimsuit and visit Lake Mendota. Sit on the Memorial Union Terrace and enjoy a hot coffee or a cold, creamy ice cream. To really experience the lake and wind, kayak, row or fish with the Wisconsin Hoofers. Or, simply sit by the shore for a tan before the leaves start falling.

Pumpkin patches, apple orchards and cider donuts

As the leaves turn colors, pluck plump pumpkins from the ground and red, ripe apples from the trees. Visit any of Madison’s farms, apple orchards and pumpkin patches opening mid-September for a true Wisconsin experience — they offer delicious apple pies, cider donuts, golden corn mazes, adorable chicken coops and horseback riding.

Explore nature

Before winter begins and the ground is covered in snow, savor the full flush of autumn. Shake the dust off your scarf and check out the golden brown leaves at Picnic Point. Sit with friends or take a solo hike among red maples, honey suckles, and wild apples.

The splashing shores of Lake Mendota and Monona and the UW Arboretum’s woodlands and prairies are also great for walking or biking. Devil’s Lake State Park is another option outside of Madison. Don’t forget your camera!

Halloween festivities

Paint your pumpkins, put on your best costume and join Madison in one of its most celebrated festivities. Madison has a long, fascinating history around Halloween — become a part of it.

Visit haunted forests and dark night corn mazes at many of Madison’s farms or attend concerts on State Street; gather around friends and family to join the city in celebrating the unique holiday by trick-or-treating on Oct. 31.

Seasonal markets

With every Saturday comes a chance for you to visit Madison’s famous Dane County Farmers Market (also on Wednesdays now at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd). Visit Capitol Square from 6. a.m to 2 p.m. every Saturday to get fresh baked pies, juicy jams, pumpkins, primroses, strawberries and of course, cheese.

You might have heard of the farmer’s market already, but have you heard of Madison’s Night Market? Do you want to buy decorations or gifts? Do you want to see balloon artists or a juggler? Or do you simply want a break from work or school?

Visit the last Night Market of the season on Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on State Street and Gilman Street to enjoy live music, food, and shopping.

Also, don’t forget to stop at the Holiday Market, which will be held every Saturday from Nov. 18 to Dec. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Monona Terrace. Purchase holiday items from Christmas trees to Christmas treats.

Wisconsin Cheese

If Wisconsin is anything, it’s the cheese capital of the country. The state produces more than 2.8 billion pounds in over 600 varieties every year. Visit Madison’s three-day “Art and Cheese Festival” happening from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 to taste the exotic cheeses of Wisconsin. Definitely try the cheese curds!

Fall sports

Feel the warmth and cheer at Camp Randall as our beloved Badgers play on the field. Hear the roar and cheer of an ecstatic crowd and UW marching band. “Jump Around” with Bucky and witness a new era of Wisconsin football.

Also, do not forget to watch the UW women’s volleyball team, 2021 national champions, as they play against Michigan, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State at the Kohl Center this fall. Go Badgers!

Trivia nights

As the nights get longer, it’s time to make them exciting. Cozy up in a warm bar or restaurant and get ready for questions on absolutely anything — Star Wars, Taylor Swift, Disney, and ’80s and ’90s hits.

The fall semester at UW goes by in the blink of an eye, so enjoy it while it lasts!