Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing

The Madison Police Department had identified 31 suspects in investigating a car that was flipped over and damaged April 27, during the unsanctioned Mifflin Street Block Party.

More than 150 officers were assigned to the event, which drew the largest turnout of people since the pandemic. The car flipped over around 2:40 p.m., and officers quickly cleared the backyards along the 500 block of Mifflin Street thereafter. No injuries were reported due to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are reviewing videos showing the damage as it occurred, collecting still images of individuals suspected to be involved in the incident. MPD will give consideration to those who come forward and take responsibility, but said those who do not come forward will be arrested and taken to jail.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the detective investigating the incident at (608) 219-4491.