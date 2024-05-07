Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. Nov. 3, 2024.
The case for an Election Day holiday
by Jack Rogers May 7, 2024
Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing
by Cat Carroll May 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Mendota. Feb. 12, 2024.
Biden Administration sets limits on PFAS ‘forever chemical’
by Annalise Sommer May 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the Dane County Farmers Market. April 16, 2023.
Madison-inspired recipes sure to spice up your summer
by Jenna Innab May 7, 2024
College baseball commit Cashton Jones currently plays at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. May 1, 2024.
Elevation of high school baseball provides UW with untapped resources 
by Maddox Durst May 7, 2024
Library Mall encampment demonstration. May 5, 2024.
‘Solidarity forever’: UW community takes national stage with pro-Palestine encampment demonstration
by The Badger Herald May 7, 2024
The Madison Police Department had identified 31 suspects in investigating a car that was flipped over and damaged April 27, during the unsanctioned Mifflin Street Block Party.

More than 150 officers were assigned to the event, which drew the largest turnout of people since the pandemic. The car flipped over around 2:40 p.m., and officers quickly cleared the backyards along the 500 block of Mifflin Street thereafter. No injuries were reported due to the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Detectives are reviewing videos showing the damage as it occurred, collecting still images of individuals suspected to be involved in the incident. MPD will give consideration to those who come forward and take responsibility, but said those who do not come forward will be arrested and taken to jail.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact the detective investigating the incident at (608) 219-4491.

