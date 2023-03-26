Ahhh spring in Madison. Warming temperatures, chirping birds and… snow?

Despite the crazy snowstorm this weekend there are events to get excited about in Madison this week.

Day of the Badger Celebration

It’s that time of the year! The Wisconsin Union is putting on the Day of the Badger March 28-29.

The goal of this day is to encourage donations to the university. This year, thanks to an anonymous donor, every gift during those two days will be matched.

To add to the fun, Union South is hosting a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with drawings, a photo booth and a Jump Around challenge at noon.

International Festival

The Overture Center will be transformed this upcoming Saturday and Sunday to celebrate cultural history and diversity at the International Festival.

Performances from local artists will be held throughout the day on both days and vendors will provide tasty cuisine and cultural arts and crafts.

Cancel Wars Talk

Sigal Ben-Poreth will be discussing her new book “Cancel Wars” at Grainger Hall on Thursday.

In the talk, Sigal Ben-Poreth will discuss her book and how universities can protect free speech, promote inclusivity and support democratic renewal on and beyond the University of Wisconsin campus.

Ballet Beyond

The Madison Ballet is performing “Ballet Beyond” starting this Friday, March 31 and running through Saturday, April 8.

The show will demonstrate the past, present and future of ballet, with choreography from Yusha-Maria Sorzano. The show will be held in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

Tickets start at $14 and can be purchased here.