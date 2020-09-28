- How to Heal a Nation with Dr. Celine Gounder: part of Wisconsin Union’s distinguished lecturer series, Dr. Gounder talks about the relationship between health and social justice. Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m., FREE. More info and tickets here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/how-to-heal-a-nation-with-dr-celine-gounder/
- Roomful of Teeth: an eight-person ensemble that experiments with a wide range of what is possible with the human voice. Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. @ Hamel Music Center. More info and tickets here: https://union.wisc.edu/events-and-activities/event-calendar/event/roomful-of-teeth/
- Reading by Marilynne Robinson: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson reads from “Jack.” Oct. 2 @ 7 p.m. More info here: https://isthmus.com/events/marilynne-robinson/
- Science on Tap: Science On Tap is a monthly conversation with notable scientists on a variety of topics. Oct. 7, 7 p.m. @ The Bur Oak
- “Night Moves” with Sleepy Gaucho: Tickets are available at high-noon.com. Oct. 8, Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m. @ High Noon Saloon. $12 ADV, $14 DOS.
