With the weather looking significantly warmer for this weekend, there are ample opportunities to partake in free events to entertain and engage your mind after a lackadaisical string of days off.

Highlighting the weekend’s agenda are events produced for the Wisconsin Union Directorate’s Winter Carnival, celebrating the winter season through various events around campus.

Friday, Feb. 1

“Hidden Talents, Are You Next?” talk with Dannon Green and Aaron Perry about comedy and entrepreneurship at Madison Area Technical College-Truax Campus at 10 a.m.

Noon Musicale featuring violas de gamba at First Unitarian Society at 12 p.m.

Free Art Friday: Origami at Wheelhouse Studios from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“Detour” at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, at 7 p.m.

Behind the Beat: The North Westerns at Der Rathskeller, Memorial Union, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Frozen Assets Festival at the Edgewater Hotel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VR Outdoors in the Mendota Lounge, Memorial Union, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Winter: This Too Shall Pass at Allen Centennial Garden from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Write letters to your spring self and decorate bare magnolia trees with paper flowers.

Open Studio with Artist-in-Residence Rodney Lambright II at Madison Central Public Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“Clue” at the Marquee Theatre, Union South, at 11 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 3

Frozen Assets Festival at the Edgewater Hotel from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open Mic at Bos Meadery from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2019 Chinese Spring Festival Gala at Shannon Hall at 7 p.m.