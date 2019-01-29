Here in the banter section of this prestigious publication, we have warned of cold weather for quite some time now. The University of Wisconsin also took notice, but did not take action for the days ahead.

Weather Update: Thanks to all for the patience and flexibility with today’s snow. UW will hold classes & operate normally to begin the day Tuesday. We’re aware of the extreme cold arriving & will provide additional details about mid-week plans. https://t.co/WQfhVvwhMJ — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) January 29, 2019

Needless to say, this ~RiLEd Up SuM AnGErY BAdgErS~ on Twitter. Please enjoy this curated collection of what truly was this university’s finest hour.

1. AirPods made an unholy appearance in this mashup.

The real reason why UW isn’t cancelling school. They just can’t hear us pic.twitter.com/uAzOjG8rye — Jake Whalen (@Jake_Whalen5) January 29, 2019

2. This Badger knows it’s better to be safe than sorry! We wish him the best.

*makes preemptive appointment with uhs to treat my frostbitten body* — Nicholas Santas (@NicholasSantas) January 29, 2019

3. This student utilized his impressively vast knowledge of pie charts and data visualization. I’m sure he learned that from all the class that was never canceled.

UW-Madison trying to figure out if they should cancel classes pic.twitter.com/wreUa5fRfB — Nick Snow (@Nicksnow11) January 29, 2019

4. Ah, yes. The meme that absolutely refuses to die. Please excuse our French.

UW explaining their decision to not cancel classes: pic.twitter.com/yH7RccY7M2 — Henry Hodges (@henryhhodges1) January 29, 2019

5. This one is a rather spicy meatball! Once again, please excuse our French.

UW-Madison vs UW students on twitter pic.twitter.com/vEVk1tGsTS — cecelia (@csbittner12) January 29, 2019

6. Slap some Canada Goose jackets on those penguins and you might as well be on Langdon Street.

Come Tuesday, the university had a change of heart and decided to cancel all non-essential activities on campus from 5 p.m. Tuesday until noon Thursday.

Weather Update: In response to the extreme cold, UW is canceling classes, events and campus activities beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday through noon Thursday. During this period, only essential campus services will be operating. More details: https://t.co/QySVMdq8G3 — UW-Madison (@UWMadison) January 29, 2019

Needless to say, students had some choice tweets about the occurrence.

1. Exhibit B of how that meme absolutely refuses to die.

UW twitter hacked again? — Alec Schultz (@ASchultz7) January 29, 2019

2. Who knew Becky Blank pulled off such a convincing Michael Scott? Anniqua did.

3. Sure, why not drag Betty White into this.

Every UW-Madison student after they found out classes are finally getting cancelled pic.twitter.com/VKT7vy49sy — Sam Wagner (@S_Wagner65) January 29, 2019

So students, stay safe from the cold air, it is cold. But if you must go out, I hope you find some warmth from these tweets.