Satire: Local outdoorsmen SHOCKED by natural event in new VIRAL story

Editor’s Note: This story is satirical.

Most people believe themselves to be safe from the weather when they are outside. This viral story however, proves that this might not be true. One local outdoorsmen was outside doing hiking when he was absolutely thunderstruck to discover that a person cannot always be safe when doing their hobbies outdoors. The following images and story may be stunning to anyone who has spent time outside before.

The Outdoorsmen looks outside and plans to go frolic on top of a local hill. Nothing seems unusual here Noticing that it is soon to storm, he decides to put on his tinfoil rain jacket and his tallest umbrella before going outside As he makes his way to the top of his favorite extra tall hill, he uses a radio antenna he brought so he can listen to some slick tunes as he enjoys the cold, windy updrafts On the top of the hill, he decides to have some fun vandalizing an old billboard However, as he enjoys frolicking with his kite and radio antenna, the radio begins to static out and things begin to vibrate around him He is struck by surprise as he is enveloped in a Wisconsin earthquake, and tossed into a fissure (his radio shorted out because the radio station was destroyed (everyone at the radio station was ok)) He would later be found okay in the fissure, due to him being lucky enough to have his radio antenna that allowed rescuers to find his location.

As you can see, even though it can seem like an easy thing to go play outside, sometimes bad things can happen. The outdoorsmen was lucky to have his trusty large radio antenna and tinfoil raincoat to boost its signal.