Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus
by Brianna DavisApril 17, 2024
This photo from The Badger Herald archives depicts the gates of the Duck Pond, home of the Madison Mallards and the currently unnamed Madison Softball team.
From Bleachers to Booth: Erin Pease's journey to becoming Madison Softball's voice
by Max KappelApril 17, 2024
Albert Schmieges Global Warming at the Sight Beyond Limits exhibition.
'Sight Beyond Limits' exhibition spotlights artwork enriched by visual impairment
by Julia VetschApril 17, 2024
Journalist Ezra Klein delivers public talk in Madison. April 16, 2024.
‘Politics is not predetermined’: Ezra Klein discusses increased polarization in Madison talk
by Cat CarrollApril 17, 2024
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
by Anna KristoffApril 16, 2024
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
by Anja BreiehagenApril 16, 2024
Advertisements

Student representatives from College Democrats, College Republicans debate issues related to campus

Civil debate gives opportunity for two groups to express differing opinions
by Brianna Davis
April 17, 2024
Student+representatives+from+College+Democrats%2C+College+Republicans+debate+issues+related+to+campus
Paige Valley

The University of Wisconsin chapters of College Democrats and College Republicans participated in a debate hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Society and Politics Tuesday evening.

The event was moderated by students from the Political Science Association and WUD Society and Politics, with introductions by Committee Director of Society and Politics Ben Jaccard, President of the Political Science Association Christina Treacy and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor. The event had around 35 attendees, including both UW students and members of the greater Madison community.

Moderators divided the debate into four topics — democracy, environment, healthcare and campus issues. Members of both College Republicans and College Democrats said noted issues, such as access to contraceptives, the affordability of college and free speech were all important.

Advertisements
Journalist Ezra Klein delivers public talk in Madison. April 16, 2024.
‘Politics is not predetermined’: Ezra Klein discusses increased polarization in Madison talk

In the healthcare section, student representatives discussed access to oral contraceptives.

College Republican representative Benjamin Rothove said birth control should be accessible for all, but that mifepristone and misoprostol do not qualify, as contraceptives prevent pregnancy and pills such as mifepristone are abortive. Mifepristone and misoprostol can be taken to end a pregnancy and can be prescribed by healthcare providers, including Planned Parenthood. 

“These two separate issues cannot be wrapped up into one as has been attempted by many on the left,” Rothove said.

In 2023, the Food and Drug Administration made mifepristone more widely available by allowing prescribers and certain pharmacies to dispense the pill, according to the FDA. This action is currently blocked due to a case before the Supreme Court challenging the access after the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022, according to The New York Times.

Representatives from College Democrats emphasized the issue of contraceptives as the right for people with uteruses to access healthcare, something elected Democrats attempted to do in the Wisconsin State Legislature through the “Right to Contraception Act,” before it was struck down by Republicans.

UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops

In the campus issues section, representatives discussed what actions the government should take to make college tuition and expenses more affordable. The Democratic representative immediately commented on the high housing costs in Madison.

The College Democrats representative then highlighted the efforts on the state level Republicans have not made to make college more affordable, including blocking a bill that would have made contractors ensure a percentage of units were set aside for affordable housing.

College Republican representative Tyler Buechs highlighted the benefits of trade school, arguing that not everyone needs to go to college and condemning President Joe Biden’s recent round of student loan debt relief, as those in Wisconsin still have to pay taxes on the relief. Buechs also encouraged the cutting of what they deemed unnecessary spending, which includes DEI programs.

Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities

During the campus issues section, the two groups were asked how universities should balance free speech rights with concerns about hate speech and discrimination on campus.

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin has emphasized free speech since her Investiture that free speech is a priority at the university, confirmed again in a roundtable with student media in December, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

Representatives from both sides pointed to the ongoing challenges of free speech on campus including recently hosted speakers, such as Michael Knowles and Ben Shapiro, and a video that surfaced last May of a UW student repeatedly using racial slurs.

Each group emphasized the importance of free speech and protecting it under the First Amendment, especially on campus and with ideas they do not necessarily agree with.

“As Democrats, we fully support freedom of speech even for ideas we don’t agree with,” a College Democrat representative said. “In a democracy, a plurality of ideas in public debate keeps progress moving forward … It doesn’t mean that a person can say absolutely whatever they want … It’s [violent and threatening speech] against the law. The First Amendment does not protect this sort of speech.”

More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday

Both groups also expressed their discontent with the way UW handled the incident with the student in the racist video. 

Rothove said students on campus were afraid to speak up on controversial topics in class, especially if their ideas were conservative. According to the most recent UW System Student Views on Freedom of Speech survey, 57% of students are still hesitant to speak out about issues that might be controversial, with 67% of these aligning themselves as Republican. Reasons for not speaking out include worry about receiving a lower grade, the instructor dismissing their views as offensive or other students would not agree, according to the survey.

“The root of this problem is the illiberal excesses of the DEI,” Rothove said. “On the campus DEI administrators are acting against the best interests of the students, faculty and academia as a whole. To fix problems with free speech, we need to start with defunding DEI.”

College Democrats refuted this point, saying that DEI stands for diversity, equity and inclusion — things that uplift historically silenced voices, claiming that there is no connection between DEI and restricting people’s First Amendment rights.

The debate ended with the two groups expressing their thanks that such an event was possible. Both groups acknowledged their differences in opinions regarding the issues they discussed, but were grateful they could discuss them in a civil manner.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Journalist Ezra Klein delivers public talk in Madison. April 16, 2024.
‘Politics is not predetermined’: Ezra Klein discusses increased polarization in Madison talk
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday
Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *