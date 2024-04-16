Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops
by Anna KristoffApril 16, 2024
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
Fundraiser aims to alleviate hunger issues for southwestern Wisconsin communities
by Anja BreiehagenApril 16, 2024
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
by Dina CiancaApril 16, 2024
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
'The Bachelorette' to cast first ever Asian American lead
by Lauren TamborinoApril 16, 2024
More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday
by Shannon HareApril 16, 2024
UWs Red Gym, which houses the Morgridge Center and the Multicultural Student Center, last winter.
Scholarship programs for students of color crucial at UW
by Emily OttenApril 16, 2024
Advertisements

UWPD introduces free repair vouchers in place of citations for traffic stops

Program to benefit low-income drivers, improve road safety, UWPD officer says
by Anna Kristoff
April 16, 2024
UWPD+introduces+free+repair+vouchers+in+place+of+citations+for+traffic+stops
Eddie Kustner

The University of Wisconsin Police Department announced April 12 they are partnering with Lights On! to offer free repair vouchers in place of citations if a driver is pulled over for a mechanical violation, according to a press release.

UWPD chose to collaborate with Lights On! to help alleviate financial burdens for drivers who face citations, UWPD Sergeant Jake Lepper said. The program is especially beneficial for college students who may have limited financial resources, Lepper said.

“As an organization, we recognize the inherently inequitable nature of monetary penalties because people who don’t have as much money are going to be disproportionately affected by them,” Lepper said. “We’re always seeking out ways to be more just in the way we’re policing.”

Advertisements

UWPD would rarely give a citation for mechanical violations in the first place, but their Lights On! partnership gives them an opportunity to positively impact the community outside of law enforcement operations, Lepper said.

More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday

There has not been a noticeable increase in mechanical violations among community drivers, but there are still safety concerns around driving with a broken vehicle lighting system, Lepper said. A properly functioning system is particularly important when driving at night or in inclement weather conditions, Lepper said.

“… Driving without headlights and taillights on is very dangerous and it makes it much more likely that you’re going to be involved in motor vehicle accidents,” Lepper said. “Ultimately, it comes down to a safety thing more than anything else.”

Though it is possible some drivers may attempt to get pulled over to take advantage of the program’s free vouchers, UWPD is not particularly concerned about this, Lepper said. The main goal of the program is to help people in need, rather than penalize them, Lepper said.

At the moment, UWPD plans to continue this program indefinitely to help support the well-being and safety of the community into the future, Lepper said.

“We’re really excited because we’re the first police department in the entire county to partner with Lights On!,” Lepper said. “We’re hoping that it’s a really successful program and that we’re able to lead the way.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
Energy-dense lithium batteries may be a solution to climate change, UW researcher finds
More than 600 circles will be painted and filled with artwork from volunteers this week in preparation for the City of Madisons State Street Pedestrian Mall Experiment.
Madison community members invited to take part in State Street painting event Sunday
Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Student voters expected to have significant impact on Wisconsin Senate elections
Bucky greets students grabbing free breakfast at Library Mall as part of WASBs All-Campus Party celebration.
WASB to host events all week for annual 'All-Campus Party'
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.
HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee
The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *