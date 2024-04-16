UWPD+introduces+free+repair+vouchers+in+place+of+citations+for+traffic+stops

The University of Wisconsin Police Department announced April 12 they are partnering with Lights On! to offer free repair vouchers in place of citations if a driver is pulled over for a mechanical violation, according to a press release.

UWPD chose to collaborate with Lights On! to help alleviate financial burdens for drivers who face citations, UWPD Sergeant Jake Lepper said. The program is especially beneficial for college students who may have limited financial resources, Lepper said.

“As an organization, we recognize the inherently inequitable nature of monetary penalties because people who don’t have as much money are going to be disproportionately affected by them,” Lepper said. “We’re always seeking out ways to be more just in the way we’re policing.”

Advertisements

UWPD would rarely give a citation for mechanical violations in the first place, but their Lights On! partnership gives them an opportunity to positively impact the community outside of law enforcement operations, Lepper said.

There has not been a noticeable increase in mechanical violations among community drivers, but there are still safety concerns around driving with a broken vehicle lighting system, Lepper said. A properly functioning system is particularly important when driving at night or in inclement weather conditions, Lepper said.

“… Driving without headlights and taillights on is very dangerous and it makes it much more likely that you’re going to be involved in motor vehicle accidents,” Lepper said. “Ultimately, it comes down to a safety thing more than anything else.”

Though it is possible some drivers may attempt to get pulled over to take advantage of the program’s free vouchers, UWPD is not particularly concerned about this, Lepper said. The main goal of the program is to help people in need, rather than penalize them, Lepper said.

At the moment, UWPD plans to continue this program indefinitely to help support the well-being and safety of the community into the future, Lepper said.

“We’re really excited because we’re the first police department in the entire county to partner with Lights On!,” Lepper said. “We’re hoping that it’s a really successful program and that we’re able to lead the way.”