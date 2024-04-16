Fundraiser+aims+to+alleviate+hunger+issues+for+southwestern+Wisconsin+communities

For the month of April, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and the Food Fight Restaurant Group are partnering to raise money and awareness to end hunger in the area through the Food Fight Against Hunger Annual Fundraiser. Every $10 donated provides 25 meals for people in need in southwestern Wisconsin. The partnership aims to raise money for 55,000 meals through the fundraiser, according to Media and Public Relations Manager at Second Harvest FoodBank Kristopher Tazelaar.

Supporters can contribute to the fundraiser through the entire month by buying food on Food Fight Against Hunger Menus, adding to their dine-in bill by filling out the donation line at the bottom of their receipt or ordering take-out by phone and asking to add a donation to their bill, according to Food Fight’s website. Food Fight matches all staff donations that are made.

The collaboration between Second Harvest and Food Fight has been an effort for 15 years and has grown significantly. While the fundraiser began with only donations, the partnership has generated over 650,000 meals in Southwest Wisconsin, according to the Managing Partner at Food Fight Jordan Bright. Recently the fundraiser underwent a change — instead of being held during the holiday season it is now held in April.

Advertisements

“It’s easier to get support during the holiday season and what we’re trying to do is make sure we’re supporting people in a lesser known fundraising month,” Bright said.

This partnership involves all seventeen Food Fight restaurants including Aldo’s Cafe, Bassett Street Brunch Club, Canteen Taco and Cento. The specialty menus for the fundraiser can be found at the SHFSW website.

The beverage sponsors this year are Delta Beer Lab and Tito’s Handmade Vodka. Delta Beer Lab is brewing a special beer for the fundraiser and is donating one dollar from every Ff+2H: Hunger Haze IPA sold. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is donating $5,000 to the cause, according to the Second Harvest website.

In the area served by SHFSW, one in 15 people face hunger, including one in 11 children, according to Feeding America. Second Harvest Foodbank aims to ensure nutrition security and food equity — they work toward this goal through food acquisition and storage, food distribution and FoodShareOutreach.

There are many opportunities for involvement in the cause that go beyond April’s fundraiser. Tazelaar mentioned volunteering at local food pantries, like the Neighborhood House Community Center and utilizing social media to spread awareness and encourage support. More opportunities to help can be found on the Second Harvest website.

“There are lots of ways that students can give back without having to open their wallets,” Tazelaar said.