Community leaders hold speak out in support of reproductive rights, urge support

Members of the Madison community gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday for a speak out in support of abortion rights organized by the Madison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare.

The event was held in honor of the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a decision by the Supreme Court of the United States that protected abortion under the constitution, but was overturned in 2022 in the Dobbs v. Jackson SCOTUS ruling. Under the Dobbs ruling, federal protection to the right to an abortion was stripped.

Members of MARRCH, representatives from Planned Parenthood, elected officials and community members spoke at the event.

Abortions advocate Kim Gasper-Raybuck, used the platform to speak on a bill that was approved by the Wisconsin State Assembly this past Thursday. Current laws surrounding abortions allow for the procedure to take place within 20 weeks of pregnancy, but this bill proposes a referendum to take place to limit this window to 14 weeks.

“AB 975 has nothing to do with a 14 week ban,” Gasper-Raybuck said, “The two legislators who introduced it made it very clear that they believe that life begins at conception and that they have a 100% ban in mind.”

State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) attended the event and asserted her support for obtaining abortion access. Roys looked ahead to this year’s November election, explaining how Wisconsin might play a critical role in reaching a national policy surrounding abortion access.

“Now here in Wisconsin we have one of the most exciting opportunities we’ve had for over a decade and one of the most important responsibilities that our democracy has ever faced,” Roys said.

Roys pointed to the presidential race specifically, saying the candidate Wisconsin voters elect can impact national policy surrounding abortion. She said that if President Joe Biden is reelected, strides can be made toward pro-abortion rights policy.

Hana Jabril, a Madison community member and free community doula, abortion facilitator and educator on childbirth sexual and reproductive health and rights, also spoke at the event.

Jabril pointed out challenges of reproductive justice across the world, discussing how people with uteruses are facing greater challenges in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

In November 2023, the World Health Organization reported that of the pregnant women in Gaza, 15% are likely to experience pregnancy or birth-related complications and need additional medical care.

WHO said maternal deaths were expected to increase given the lack of access to adequate care in Gaza, a sentiment echoed by Jabril.

Community members at the event encouraged the community to fight to address reproductive rights both in Madison and abroad.

MARRCH members also encouraged the community to continue supporting the organization and to sign a petition designed to expand abortion access, available on their website.