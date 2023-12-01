SSFC hears $1.6 million ASM budget proposal, approves WSUM funding

The University of Wisconsin Student Services Finance Committee met Thursday to hear 2024-2025 fiscal year budget proposals from the Child Care Tuition Assistance Program and the ASM Internal Affairs Committee. They also voted on proposals from WSUM and the ASM Student Judiciary, which were initially heard Monday.

CCTAP is a program administered by the University of Wisconsin Office of Child Care and Family Resources designed to financially assist qualified student parents who are burdened by child care costs, according to the CCTAP website.

In an opening statement, UW undergraduate student and parent Karia Johnen underscored how CCTAP has made it possible for her to both adequately take care of her child and achieve her higher educational goals.

“I truly think without this program, I would not be here earning my degree today. This program really changed my future and it’s helping me create a better future for Ariella [her child],” Johnen said. “I know that people are in the same boat as me and they’re struggling but want to further their education. CCTAP really helps them to accomplish their goals.”

CCTAP requested that SSFC approve a $1,529,540 budget for 2024-25, which is a 12% increase from their 2023-24 budget of $1,275,822.

Increases in student employee salaries from $15-$17 to $16-$18, as well as an expansion of infant care access account for the increase, CCTAP Director Cigdem Unal told the committee.

SSFC also heard from the ASM Internal Affairs Committee, which serves as the Human Resources branch of ASM. The budget was approved by ASM Nov. 27.

ASM Internal requested that SSFC approve a $1,631,920.44 budget for fiscal year 2025, which is a $160,018.51 increase from their 2024 budget.

ASM Internal Committee Char Matthew Atkins explained that budget increases are a result of inflation and post-COVID expansion.

SSFC then deliberated on budget proposals heard at their last meeting Monday, Nov 27.

WSUM Madison Student Radio’s budget was approved as proposed by a collection of five yes votes, zero no votes and six abstentions.

ASM Student Judiciary’s budget was put under heavy scrutiny in a discussion spearheaded by Rep. Ryan Thiele.

“I can’t in good conscience vote for this budget. I don’t understand why they need so much money for cases that have been declining year after year and that they said they don’t spend a lot of time on,” Thiele said. “I feel incredibly uncomfortable with the money that we’re spending on these positions.”

The committee ultimately approved the budget by a collection of six yes votes to four abstentions. But, several reductions in projected staff salaries were made in the interest of fiscal responsibility.

Most notably, the committee opted to reduce the proposed salary for the chief justice to $3,000 from $6,750. Committee members reasoned that the adopted salary reductions more aptly captured the actual number of hours worked by members of the Student Judiciary than did the originally proposed budget.

SSFC will meet next on Monday, Dec. 4 to vote on the CCTAP and ASM budgets.