UWPD continues investigation of Tuesday bias incident

The University of Wisconsin Police Department is investigating a disruption that occurred Tuesday at the Mosse Humanities Building. Witnesses said several individuals entered various rooms and interrupted a student organization meeting, harassing them with profane behavior and threatening and racist language, according to a statement from UW News.

The individuals involved have been identified and have been found to be unaffiliated with UW. Witnesses are encouraged by UWPD to file a police report, according to the statement.

The Dean of Students Office “is responding to bias reports filed about the incident, and will offer safety and mental health resources to affected students,” including mental health and campus safety resources, according to the statement.

In the statement which was released Thursday, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Reesor said the “hate and racism” displayed “have no place on our campus.” Reesor pointed to the specific anti-Arab and anti-Asian sentiments made Tuesday.

“I’m disheartened that our students experienced this and know that ongoing conflict in the world adds to the broader impact of this stressful situation,” Reesor said in the statement.

UWPD is investigating the incident and students are encouraged to call 911 in situations where they feel unsafe on campus, or contact UWPD through the non-emergency number (608) 264-2677.

Resources available to students on campus:

Download the BadgerSAFE app for campus safety updates

Submit a UW bias report

University Health Services mental health support (608) 265-5600 (Option 2)