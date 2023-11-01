Evers files lawsuit against Republican legislature, following withholding of UW employee pay raises

Gov. Tony Evers filed a lawsuit against the Republican-controlled Wisconsin State Legislature, citing a violation to the state’s constitution following the withholding of pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees, according to a press release from Evers’ office.

The lawsuit challenges three instances where Republican lawmakers unconstitutionally blocked government functions — withholding pay raises from UW employees, blocking conservation projects under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, and blocking updates to the state’s commercial building standards and ethics standards for licensed professionals, according to the press release.

UW President Jay Rothman said in an email statement to The Badger Herald that UW institutions are working with Evers and legislators to give university students the best education possible.

“As I have said from the beginning, it was unprecedented to withhold pay from our employees as part of a political disagreement between two separate branches of government,” Rothman said. “Targeting the Universities of Wisconsin employees and their families to compel our universities to eliminate all diversity and inclusion positions, which was vetoed by the Governor, left us in an incredible predicament. I am deeply troubled by our faculty and staff being stuck in the middle of this dispute. While it is not our lawsuit, it’s time for this whole ordeal that is blocking pay for our employees to come to an end.”

In a statement to UW employees specifically, Rothman said that though the lawsuit is ongoing, UW institutions will continue to advocate to the legislature about the release of the pay raises, in hopes they will do what is right for the employees and their families, as well as the students, parents and communities that the system serves.

In an email to UW-Madison employees, UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin acknowledged the lawsuit from Gov. Evers, expressing hope the legislature would reverse their decision and give the pay increases that were already approved in the state budget.

Sen. Steve Nass (R-Whitewater) issued a press release condemning the lawsuit, claiming that it was a “radical power grab by Tony Evers and his leftist allies” and saying he believes the legislature was using its powers to fight “extremist policies” when blocking the pay raises.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said in a press release that Evers’ lawsuit is “frivolous.”

“The Governor is working to diminish the voice of Wisconsinites by limiting the authority of the legislature and unduly strengthening his own administration,” LeMahieu said in the press release. “The Senate will continue to defend the constitutionally prescribed duties of the state legislature against the Governor’s frivolous attacks.”

The offices of Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Joint Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) were not available for comment. Sen. Chris Kapenga (R-Delafield), who oversees the Joint Committee on Finance did not respond with a comment.

Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said in an email statement to The Badger Herald she is disappointed by the efforts of the Republican legislature to block pay increases for UW employees.

“The hardworking people of Wisconsin deserve better than Republicans’ partisan antics,” Agard said. “I am hopeful that the lawsuit brought forth by Governor Evers is successful and these UW employees finally receive their well-deserved wage adjustment and pay raises as all other state employees have just received.”