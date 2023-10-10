UW System to rebrand as Universities of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman announced today that the 13 public universities in the state will take on a new name and identity — the Universities of Wisconsin, according to a press release.

The updated name and identity is designed to emphasize the constellation of the state’s public universities and will be accompanied by new brand graphics, which include a logo, mark and map, according to the press release.

Rothman announced the change at UW–Eau Claire, saying that UW System will remain the legal name of the state’s public universities, but the new name and identity will place emphasis on the universities in the state, rather than on the larger system.

“This new name rightfully shifts the focus from the System to the Universities that are providing opportunities to the students and families we serve,” Rothman said in the release.

Gov. Tony Evers issued a proclamation, marking the week as “Universities of Wisconsin Week.”

Officials with the Universities of Wisconsin will begin transitioning materials to reflect the new identity in the coming months. The transition is expected to be finalized in early 2024.