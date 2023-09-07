Dane County launches grant supporting independent living for older people, people with disabilities

Dane County’s Executive Office announced a new initiative to provide grants to allow older people and those with disabilities to stay in their homes through temporary, adaptable support Wednesday.

The Independent Living Supports Pilot Program will give those who qualify up to $7,200 to use for things that make independent living more feasible, according to a press release on the Dane County website.

According to the press release, over 1,100 Dane County residents are eligible for the program. Applicants must enroll by March 31, 2024.

According to aging and disability services for Dane County Division Administrator Angela Velasquez, enrollments will occur on a first-come first-serve basis until all of the slots are filled, and the funds will be available for the next year.

The program is specifically designed for adults ages 55 and older and individuals with disabilities ages 18-54 who have low incomes but do not qualify for Medicaid.

“It really does support those who are falling through the cracks right now,” Velasquez said.

The immediate goal of the Living Supports Program is to provide funds to improve home safety and ease caregiver responsibilities for those in need, Velasquez said.

Examples of fund usage include the purchase of groceries, life alert systems and Ring Doorbells, Velasquez said. According to the press release, it could also be used for caregiving expenses and Wi-Fi.

“Things that make the caregiver’s life a little bit easier knowing that the person is okay,” Velasquez said.

But, the program does not come without any challenges. One of the biggest, Velasquez said, is the number of care coordinators the Dane County Aging and Disability Services currently has.

Velasquez said with only six care coordinators available to assist in the enrollment process and establish the needs of an individual, enrollment time may take longer than expected.

Additionally, Velasquez said the current labor shortage in home-care providers would impact the extent to which individuals eligible for the Living Supports Pilot Program can utilize their allocated funds.

“We may have to get creative with how folks spend these grant dollars to best support themselves during this workforce crisis,” Velasquez said.

The Dane County Aging and Disability Resource Center can help identify individuals who are eligible for the program and assist with enrollment, according to the press release.