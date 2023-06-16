State officials and local community leaders gathered to raise the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin State Capitol building for the fourth year in a row Friday afternoon. The ceremony was organized by the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of African-American slaves in the United States, Rep. Dora Drake (D–Milwaukee) said.

Drake told the audience that while Juneeteenth is a celebration, it is also an opportunity to reflect on what it means to honor and carry the legacy forward of those who were freed. Drake emphasized the importance of finding encouragement and “meeting the moment” — especially amid nationwide pushback against change and attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“It’s important that as we look at what stands before us, we honor the legacy of Juneteenth and their [those who were freed] freedom, not by just taking it for granted, but figuring out what we will do in this moment,” Drake said.

Drake said that encouraging, listening to and uplifting youth is critical to honoring this legacy, as they will one day serve as leaders. Members of the NAACP Youth Council spoke at the ceremony, sharing the work of Black poet Langston Hughes and telling the audience what Juneteenth means to them.

Rep. Samba Baldeh (D–Madison) and Rep. Supreme Moore Omokunde (D–Milwaukee) emphasized the importance of reflecting on Juneteenth as they spoke about challenges facing the African diaspora.

Governor Evers, Republican leaders reach tentative agreement on shared revenue planAfter negotiations lasting through much of Wednesday night, Governor Tony Evers and Republican leaders have reached a tentative agreement on Read…

Gov. Tony Evers spoke about the history and importance of Juneteenth in Wisconsin. Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in 2021, but Wisconsin recognized it as a statewide holiday in 2009, with efforts having been made to formally recognize the holiday earlier.

“Here in Wisconsin, Juneteenth has been formally recognized since 2009, more than two decades after state Sen. Spencer Coggs and Rep. Marcia Coggs first proposed legislation to do that in 1987,” Evers said.

Evers said Juneteenth is an opportunity to both reflect and look ahead, acknowledging there is work to be done to create a more equitable and just state — a state where families can build generational wealth, access quality education, have safe neighborhoods and access to healthcare services.

“We know that these are not the day-to-day realities for many Black Wisconsinites and other communities of color in our state, and that racism, discrimination and inequities Black Americans have historically endured persist — including here in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “These are the realities we are working to address, and with one of the most diverse legislative bodies, executive cabinets and dedicated leaders committed to this work and communities across our state, I know we can do this together.”

Evers emphasized that the raising of the Juneteenth flag is not an end-all, be-all solution to the challenges Black Wisconsinites face, but that it sends the message that Black history and culture is celebrated in Wisconsin.

“We celebrate the progress and resilience of Black communities, and we are committed to build a brighter future for our state,” Evers said.