The Wisconsin Department of Health Services ended its COVID-19 Exposure Notification tracking system April 3, according to Madison 365.

The app was integrated into iPhones and available as an app on Android devices, but both are disabled or unavailable at this time.

People who open the app will see a message that states it is no longer supported, the Wisconsin DHS said in an email statement.

Recent election review reveals ineligible voters, shows Wisconsin’s decentralized election systemA recent election review reveals a small percentage of ballots were cast illegally in past election by those who were Read…

“DHS began to see use of the exposure notification app decline in the fall of 2022, and we ended participation on April 3, 2023,” the DHS said. “Several other states and countries ended their participation in late 2022.”

According to the DHS, no GPS-based location information or other personally identifiable information was collected or stored by the app. In addition, all Wisconsin Exposure Notification data is deleted within 14 days of collection.

Additionally, the state of Wisconsin will no longer be offering free, in-person COVID testing, according to Wisconsin Watch. Wisconsin residents can still get free COVID tests shipped to their homes through the Say Yes! Covid Test Program.

John Nolen Drive reconstruction receives $15 million in federal fundingThe city of Madison received an additional $15.1 million for the reconstruction of John Nolen Drive from the Biden-Harris Administration Read…

Say Yes! is providing ten tests a month according to Public Health Madison & Dane County, until the end of May or as long as supplies last according to their website. The federal government also offers four free tests to be delivered via the United States Postal Service.

The Wisconsin DHS reported a seven-day average of 324 cases April 13, which is consistent with recent low averages.

The Public Health Emergency for COVID is set to end May 11.