CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

The Madison Police Department arrested a man for sexual assault Saturday around 5 p.m. at the 700 block of University Ave, according to a MPD report.

According to the report, the suspect assaulted the victim and made threatening comments to her in the stairway of her apartment building. She was then able to depart from the scene and call for help.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department worked with MPD officers to locate the suspect, 25, at a nearby construction site, formed a perimeter around him and took him into custody.

Supreme Court candidates only debate once amid election seasonDemocratic candidate Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and the Republican former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly met Tuesday in their Read…

The suspect was arrested for fourth degree sexual assault.

Fourth degree sexual assault includes having sexual contact with a person without that person’s consent. A person who commits fourth degree sexual assault can be imprisoned for up to nine months in a county jail and/or fined no more than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

For victims of sexual assault or dating violence, University Health Services offers many support resources, such as mental health care, victim advocacy and medical care. More resources can be found on UHS’s survivor services website.

Resources regarding sexual assault: