The spring primary election decided candidates Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly will advance to the spring general election in the race for a spot on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Protasiewicz won about 46% of the vote. Kelly followed behind with 24%, and candidate Jennifer Dorow received 22% of votes, according to NBC 15.

Incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway and candidate Gloria Reyes will appear on the April ballot in the race for Madison mayor. Conway received 60% of the vote, Reyes received 28% and candidate Scott Kerr was pushed out of the running with 12%.

The District 2 Alder election decided Juliana Bennett and Colin Barushok will advance to the general election for Madison’s common council spots, with Bennett receiving 71% of the vote and Barushok receiving 22%.

In District 8, Alder Mike Verveer and Maxwell Laubenstein will advance to the general election after Samantha Givich dropped out of the race.

The results of the primary leave one Democratic and one Republican candidate in the nonpartisan race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where the open seat would allow Democrats to flip the court that has remained with a conservative majority for the past 15 years.

The spring general election will take place April 4.