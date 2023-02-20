The spring primary election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21. Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

Wisconsin offers same-day voter registration, so residents can register to vote on Election Day at their polling location if they are not already. To cast their votes, residents will need to show a photo ID at the polls. To register, voters will need an acceptable form of photo ID and proof of residency.

Madison residents will vote for which Wisconsin Supreme Court, Madison mayor and specific alder candidates will end up on the ballot in April.

Vision Zero Program results in fewer traffic-related deaths, injuriesSince the creation of the Vision Zero Program in 2020, traffic-related deaths and injuries have decreased significantly over the past Read…

The results of the primary election will decide which two of the four candidates running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court position will appear on the spring general election ballot. The general election will take place April 4.

The candidates for the Wisconsin Supreme Court include Janet C. Protasiewicz, Daniel Kelly, Everett D. Mitchell and Jennifer R. Dorow. While the positions are non-partisan roles, Kelly and Dorow are considered conservative candidates, while Protasiewicz and Mitchell are considered liberal candidates.

The Supreme Court race in Wisconsin is a particularly important election, as the open position offers the opportunity to flip the deadlocked court on many high-profile issues, including abortion rights in the state.

“This is one of the most significant Supreme Court races in the history of the state as Wisconsinites look to the courts to protect voting rights, abortion access, fair maps, LGBTQ rights, and other rights and protections being threatened,” Executive Director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin Steven Webb said in an email statement. “Justices are elected for 10-year terms and make decisions that become the law of the state, so what they do today can have a long-term impact on our futures. Electing a judge who shares our values will protect the rights of all people is critical for the future of abortion access in Wisconsin.”

PHMDC launches new safety initiative to prevent crime on State StreetPublic Health Madison & Dane County is launching the Isthmus Safety Initiative, a new program that aims to reduce violence in Read…

The candidates running for mayor of Madison include Daniel Howell Jr., Scott Kerr, Gloria Reyes and incumbent Satya Rhodes-Conway. The two candidates receiving the most votes will move on to be voted on in the spring general election.

Daniel Howell Jr., who announced his candidacy on Instagram, is running as a registered write-in candidate.

Primary elections are held if more than two candidates file nomination papers.

Districts with more than two candidates—Districts 2, 9, 10, 12, 14 and 20—will also appear on the ballot. Running for District 2, located near campus, are Colin Barushok, Juliana Bennett and Evan McSorley.

The purpose of a primary election is to narrow down the nominees running for a position and determine which candidates the parties will put on the general election ballot, according to BadgersVote.

Find your polling place here.