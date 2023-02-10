Candidates for Madison’s District 4 alder position met for a candidate forum at the Education Building Thursday.

Incumbent Mike Verveer and University of Wisconsin student and former Student Services Finance Committee chair Maxwell Laubenstein discussed housing, safety and economic development at the forum hosted by Badgers Vote, Associated Students of Madison and the Campus Area Neighborhood Association.

Both candidates emphasized a need for more affordable housing for Madison residents.

“The demand [for housing] is so great, and the availability is so little,” Verveer said.

Students reflect on Chancellor Mnookin’s first semester at UWChancellor Jennifer Mnookin completed her first semester on the University of Wisconsin campus in December. In her first semester, Mnookin Read…

The candidates also agreed on the importance of supporting small business owners.

Laubenstein said many businesses near the Capitol on State Street have closed down, and he wants to bring businesses back to those locations that are currently empty. Verveer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt those businesses, and the area is still recovering.

Verveer, who has been the District 4 alder since 1995, cited his experience on the city council as proof of his ability to pass important policies. One of his recent accomplishments was the ordinance he sponsored that decriminalized marijuana in Madison.

Verveer said he has unfinished business that he hopes to accomplish in future terms if reelected.

Madison Association of Turkish Students collects resources for earthquake reliefThe Turkish student community at the University of Wisconsin is holding several opportunities for students to provide aid to Turkey Read…

Laubenstein focused on his community activism efforts and his time as SSFC chair while discussing his candidacy. Laubenstein helped raise the student minimum wage for all student fee funded units on campus from $10 to $12. While SSFC chair, he worked to expand access to mental health services provided by University Health Services.

Laubenstein said he will prioritize the voices of the community in his decision-making if he is elected to the position.

The spring primary election for the District 4 alder position is Tuesday, Feb. 21. The general election will be Tuesday, April 4.