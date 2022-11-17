The Common School Fund broke records this year with a distribution of $52 million for public school libraries, Wisconsin state treasurer Sarah Godlewski said at a press conference Thursday.

Godlewski was joined by the Wisconsin state superintendent, teachers, union representatives and public school librarians at the Senate Parlor in the Wisconsin State Capitol.

“We’ve worked hard to build a resilient Common School Fund that has not only successfully navigated financial uncertainties of the past few years but will continue to do so in the future,” Godlewski said.

The Common School Fund is an annually distributed fund used by public schools to purchase library books and other school materials.

Godlewski said these funds are important to help local schools because when schools are succeeding, they benefit not only the kids but also the community. Wisconsin state superintendent of public instruction, Jill Underly said libraries provide strong support for students and a space for them to learn and grow.

“We know that strong library programs increase achievement,” Underly said. “We know that school libraries provide inclusive spaces, spaces that encourage inquiry and provide incredible opportunities for students to grow as readers and as curious learners.”

Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association president Tina Birkett said the Common School Fund is the only source of school library funding, and 90% of schools say it’s the only funding they receive for their libraries.

Burkett said they use the money for many materials, including print, online resources and technology software. She said the libraries help students learn in different ways, like research, collaboration and literacy.

President of American Federation of Teachers Wisconsin, Kim Kohlhaas said this investment is emphasizing the importance of education for all students.

“Every child deserves a high quality education including resources and access to updated, up-to-date technology,” Kohlhass said. “The Common School Funds are dedicated to every child in public education. It does not matter where you go. Every child will have access, equal access to resources and technology to the council funds.”

Godlewski said there is a guarantee that students from all parts of Wisconsin from the ages of 4–20 will benefit from these funds.