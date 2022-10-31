Madison Common Council members proposed changes to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway’s record-breaking $381.9 billion dollar operating budget for 2023.

There are a total of 23 amendments being proposed, including funds for parks and police and doubling council workers wages, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The budget proposal process started almost two months ago, according to Madison Finance Director David Schmiedicke. The mayor proposed the capital budget Sept. 6, then proposed the executive operating budget on Oct. 11, Schmiedicke said.

Schmiedicke said the Finance Committee met Oct. 17 and 18 to discuss the executive operating budget. They met again Oct. 31 to discuss the amendments associated with the operating budget proposal.

Rhodes-Conway’s main goals for the next year are to build a safer community, healthier neighborhoods and create more opportunities for the youth of Madison, according to the mayor’s executive summary.

In the executive summary, the mayor noted some of the more substantial changes that she is proposing in this year’s budget compared to last year’s. Namely, the proposed budget is a $21.6 million increase from last year and will include $1.7 million in supplemental request funds, a 1% additional pay increase to all municipal employees and a 2% cost of living adjustment for employees.

One of the worries about the record-setting new budget proposal is a risk of future deficits, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rhodes-Conway said the council will have to make tough choices on what to prioritize, but hopes that they will consider the long-term impacts of their decisions.

Schmiedicke said the council will meet next on November 15 to finalize the 2023 budget and make final adjustments.