Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that $86 million of federal stimulus money will go to organizations supporting Wisconsin’s underserved community businesses.

Recipients of the money from Dane County include the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce and the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce.

The money will help local marginalized communities succeed in the long run, contributing to a more equitable society and a more equitable Madison, District 6 Alderperson Brian Benford said.

“When I think about serving those that are historically marginalized in our community, when we think of pathways to reaching our full potential, we think of educational opportunities, we think opportunities to create businesses and probably most importantly, homeownership to create intergenerational wealth,” Benford said. “And so, I really applaud the Governor.”

Evers approves new Wisconsin redistricting mapGov. Tony Evers has long been critical of the district map-drawing process in Wisconsin. He has called the state’s maps Read…

Wisconsin awarded some of the money through the Diverse Business Assistance Grant Program which funds organizations — such as chambers of commerce — that assist local businesses, according to WPR.

Wisconsin awarded the other portion of the money through the Diverse Business Investment Grant Program. The program is dedicated to helping small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially businesses owned by members of communities who have a systemic disadvantage, according to Channel 3000.

The federal stimulus money is from the American Rescue Plan, passed in 2021 to relieve some of the stressors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People are looking at inequities here in Madison — inequities throughout the state in the horrendous racial disparities,” Benford said. “So I think that any step like this signals that we’re on the right path.”