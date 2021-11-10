The Dane County Board passed its 2022 budget with a unanimous vote Monday. The budget focuses on COVID-19 relief, affordable housing and sustainability. The budget does not include a proposed $23 million amendment to construct a new county jail.

Each fall, the board approves a budget for the next calendar year, which includes two processes, according to the Dane County Board of Supervisors website. There is one budget for operations and one for capital projects.

“County Executive [Joe] Parisi proposed a budget that included many of the Board’s priorities, particularly related to behavioral health,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said in a press release. “We were able to build on the proposed budget to make a good budget even better, including additional funds for criminal justice reform, supporting the most vulnerable, and protecting the environment.”

The approved budget after amendments was $7 million more than the original budget proposed by Parisi last month.

According to reporting from the Wisconsin State Journal, the budget includes $10 million dollars for a Crisis Triage Center, which will serve as an alternative to jail for people experiencing mental health crises.

An additional $3.2 million was approved to convert a hotel into affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Protecting the environment was another priority of the budget. A total of $8.2 million will be allocated to purchase fuel trailers for the county’s natural-gas-powered vehicles and eight more natural-gas-powered snow plows, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

A total of about $11.62 million have been budgeted for the COVID-19 pandemic, including air-purification systems for county facilities and new positions created for the response to the pandemic, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Some amendments to the approved budget include $200,000 for expanding prevention of gun violence, $75,000 to update a homeless plan and $500,000 for making parks more accessible, according to a press release.

The budget will raise taxes for the average home by about $67.87, with the total budget coming out at $754.8 million.

The tax increase should not have much of an impact on University of Wisconsin students, according to District 5 Supervisor Elena Haasl.

“The owner of the building is liable to pay the tax and I don’t think many undergraduates are property owners,” Haasl said in an email statement to The Badger Herald.