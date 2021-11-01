Public Health Madison and Dane County extended its indoor mask requirement that will become effective Friday, Nov. 5.

The order is set to expire on Nov. 27 and PHMDC has no plans to renew it after that point, citing a decrease in the COVID-19 case rate, an increase in vaccination rates and anticipated approval of the Pfizer vaccine for children in a press release.

According to the new order, anyone older than two years must wear a mask indoors. Exceptions include those who are performing while maintaining a distance of six feet from an audience that is fully vaccinated and those with certain medical conditions that prevent the wearing of a mask, in addition to other exceptions.

The chair of the Board of Health Dr. Jerry Halverson said in the press release Dane County is the only county in Wisconsin to have a mask requirement.

“We believe the steps we have taken as a community worked,” Halverson said. “By getting vaccinated, wearing a mask indoors and taking as many steps as possible to protect ourselves and each other, we have made a real impact.”

Dane County has been extending the mask requirement since late August, according to the Cap Times. As of Oct. 28, the county has the lowest COVID-19 case rate and percent positivity in Wisconsin.

While lower than in the early part of October, 94 people on average were testing positive a day as of Oct. 28, according to PHMDC.

Nearly 86% of the eligible population for the vaccine in Dane County has received at least one dose, with 82.9% having completed the series, according to PHMDC.

COVID-19 cases have been falling in the county since early October with a current weekly percent positivity rate of 2.7%.