Chancellor Rebecca Blank released a press release Thursday regarding expectations for the 2021 fall semester, including information on campus operations and COVID-19 guidelines.

Blank said the university is optimistic about high vaccination rates among staff and in Dane County as well as the decrease in the county’s overall COVID-19 cases since their peak in Nov.

The university is aiming for an approximately 80% vaccination rate for students this fall, according to the press release, and will continue to offer free vaccination to students who are not yet vaccinated. It will, however, be the students’ choice to share their vaccination status with UW.

According to Blank, students will no longer be required to show their Badger Badge. The university will transition to the MyUHS app in August to interact with UHS regarding their healthcare and scheduling COVID-19 testing and vaccination appointments.

Additionally, classrooms and other campus spaces will not be subject to social distancing beginning August 9. Most remote operations will continue to transition to in-person, but it will be a case-by-case decision whether or not to stay remote, according to the press release.

Blank provided a link to FAQs about a return to campus, as well as two virtual events on July 22 and August 12 for those who have questions.

The Office of Human Resources also offers a collection of free 60- to 90-minute courses to support supervisors and employees during this time. These courses include navigating change, tough conversations with colleagues and supervisors, navigating a hybrid team and practicing mind and body wellness.