Early Sunday morning, a 20-year-old woman was followed and touched inappropriately by an unknown male suspect on University Avenue near Mills Street, according to an incident report.

The woman was walking down the street when she noticed an adult male following her, according to the incident report. The suspect reached up under her dress and touched her private area without consent.

Madison City Council to take up recommendations including body cameras for all Wisconsin law enforcement officersA state task force looking into ways to address racial disparities in policing recommended body cameras for all law enforcement Read…

The woman screamed and ran away from the area, the police were then called.

The Madison Police Department responded to the call at approximately 1:50 a.m. Officers surrounded the area and brought a K-9 unit, but they did not locate the suspect.

According to a University of Wisconsin crime warning email, the male suspect was described as approximately 30-years-old and of unknown race. The male suspect is about 5’8” tall with brown eyes and black curly hair.

The suspect has no facial hair and was wearing a white or light colored t-shirt at the time of the incident. MPD is continuing to investigate the incident, according to MPD Chief Barnes’ Blog.

‘Toxic’ tenured professor to resign from UW following two conduct investigationsUniversity of Wisconsin Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering Akbar Sayeed will resign August 1 more than four years after Read…

To report information about this incident, call MPD at (608) 255-2345. To provide an anonymous tip, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment Resources for sexual assault victims can be found on the PAVE website. The University of Wisconsin Health Services Survivor open access line is option three at (608) 265-5600.