Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.
HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 15, 2024
The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
by Haia al ZeinApril 15, 2024
Valerie Stull/ UW Department of Community & Environmental Sociology
Fourth annual Swarm to Table event overcomes stigma about insect cuisine, agricultural practices
by Andrew NealisApril 14, 2024
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
by Anna KristoffApril 14, 2024
The 2024 Bioethics Symposium was held April 11 in the Health Sciences Learning Center.
Annual Bioethics Symposium addresses intersectionality between AI, ethics, health care
by Dina CiancaApril 13, 2024
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
by Brianna DavisApril 13, 2024
Advertisements

HM Brandt, LLC picketers leave Lake Street, continue protests in Milwaukee

Demolition on Madison site now complete, but union organizer says worker demands have not been met
by Jones Millstone-Rivo
April 15, 2024
Part+of+the+sidewalk+on+Lake+Street+has+been+closed+down+since+early+2024+to+accommodate+construction+on+a+new+mixed-use+development.
Sophia Scolman
Part of the sidewalk on Lake Street has been closed down since early 2024 to accommodate construction on a new mixed-use development.

In early February, HM Brandt, LLC demolition workers picketed outside the parking garage they were set to demolish at 415 N. Lake Street as part of their contract with Stevens Construction Corp. Picketers at the site of the $36 million project for the City of Madison, which will include a Bus Rapid Transit terminal, student housing and a new public parking structure, said HM Brandt, LLC was not paying workers fair wages, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

Picketers placed a giant inflatable rat outside the work site in similar fashion to other union campaigns across the country,  International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 139, Organizing Director Mike Ervin said.

Demolition workers protesting HM Brandt, LLC outside of their downtown worksite in February. (Sophia Scolman)

But, in mid-March, the picketers disappeared along with the inflatable accessory, as HM Brandt, LLC completed demolition work on the garage, according to Ervin.

Advertisements

Flyers distributed by the picketers said a standard economic package in the area is $43.23 per hour with 100% employer-paid pension and healthcare benefits, due to the dangerous conditions construction employees often work in.

In February, Stevens Construction Corp. CEO Mark Rudnicki said all contractors working on the project were compensating workers in compliance with their contracts.

“The construction industry, our job, is one of the most dangerous jobs out there,” Ervin said in February. “They deserve better.”

Demolition workers protesting HM Brandt, LLC outside of their downtown worksite in February.
‘They deserve better’: Demolition workers picket for fair wages outside of Lake St. parking garage site
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin workers vote to unionize
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin workers vote to unionize
‘When we fight we win’: Workers, community members gather in solidarity with local labor unions
‘When we fight we win’: Workers, community members gather in solidarity with local labor unions
Workers at State Street Starbucks win unionization election
Workers at State Street Starbucks win unionization election

Ervin said employees’ demands still had not been met, and that the protests will not stop until they are.

The union’s campaign against the company is in its second month, and is currently engaged in picketing outside three of their work sites in Milwaukee, Ervin said.

“We can only lawfully be wherever they are working and we’re going to continue to spread that message wherever they go,” Ervin said. “HM Brandt paying their workers substandard wages and benefits suppresses the market, because now they can undercut contractors that would love to have that work and are paying the area’s standards.”

The City of Madison is not able to require a certain wage to be paid to workers after a 2015 policy change, City Attorney Michael Hass told The Badger Herald in an email statement. He said the City has not received reports of unpaid wages for workers on this project. HM Brandt, LLC did not respond to The Badger Herald’s request for comment.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
The Waging War in Vietnam exhibit visited the Wisconsin Historical Society at the University of Wisconsin April 1 through April 22, 2024.
‘Waging Peace in Vietnam’ exhibit documents anti-war efforts within U.S. army
Valerie Stull/ UW Department of Community & Environmental Sociology
Fourth annual Swarm to Table event overcomes stigma about insect cuisine, agricultural practices
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice announces retirement, sparks battle for partisan majority
The 2024 Bioethics Symposium was held April 11 in the Health Sciences Learning Center.
Annual Bioethics Symposium addresses intersectionality between AI, ethics, health care
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
Madison joins international initiative to bring young perspectives to climate policy
A student exits UWs Red Gym, where the APIDA Student Center is housed.
UW's 5th annual APIDA Heritage Month centers food, nostalgia in variety of events
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *