The Campus Area Neighborhood Association held a question and answer session with Hub II developers to address the community’s environmental concerns about the project.

Project leader and Vandewalle & Associates Urban Designer Brian Munson, Senior Vice President of Development of Core Spaces Rodney King and Antunovich Associates Design Architect Jeffrey Zelisko represented the Hub II development team at the meeting.

“There are sustainability rating systems and the one that we’re using is called the National Green Building Standard,” Munson said. “NGBS is the only green building rating system for homes and apartments approved by the American National Standards Institute, so it’s really the best system to use for this.”

Munson also said he was fairly certain the Hub II team planned to implement sustainability measures, and that they’re continuing to develop more sustainability opportunities in the Hub and James apartment buildings.

According to Munson, some of the sustainability measures in the plan include green roofs, controlled runoff, encouraging walking and biking, high-efficiency LED lighting and providing energy-efficient appliances.

Members of the community shared their questions and concerns for an hour at the meeting.

Concerns included which lighting and heating systems and appliances would be used in the buildings.

The project leaders assured community members they would keep their environmental concerns in mind while continuing to develop and finalize their plan.

“As we’re going through this whole process with the NGBS rating system, we’re considering our opportunities,” Munson said.