As of Nov. 3, Wisconsin reached a new one-day record number of 5,771 new cases according to the Department of Health Services — 52 new deaths were also reported today.

According to the DHS, the average positivity rate was 30.1% over the last seven days as of Monday. Two months ago, the average positivity rate was 5.2%.

The average daily death toll over the last seven days was 37 on Monday, according to the DHS — two months ago, it was six.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, October had about 33% of Wisconsin resident’s deaths.

As of Nov. 3, 78% of all cases, or 185,241 people, have “recovered” by DHS standards. Two hundred and forty-seven new hospitalizations were reported Nov. 3 by the DHS.

According to the DHS, as of Nov. 3, Wisconsin had a total of 243,838 positive cases and 2,154 deaths.

According to MJS, hospitals across Wisconsin continue to treat more than five times the coronavirus patients compared to two months ago. Health experts expect the numbers to worsen in the coming weeks.

Your #COVID19_WI update shows a record high number of new cases, with 5,771 people reported positive. Menominee County reports its first life lost to this virus, which means 71 of 72 #Wisconsin counties have reported deaths. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/wSnnFeV40S — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) November 3, 2020

The state reported more than 30,000 new cases in a week, according to the DHS.

The DHS continues to encourage people to practice physical distancing, wear a mask and wash hands frequently with soap and water.