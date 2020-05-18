Public Health Madison & Dane County released a plan to reopen Dane County’s economy during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

The plan, called Forward Dane, is a phased reopening — the first order goes into effect May 19, according to a City of Madison news release. The new order removes all restrictions on travel, opens tennis courts and disc golf courses and allows businesses to prepare to reopen.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said the plan will guide the county towards reopening while still keeping citizens safe.

“Forward Dane is our blueprint for a safe and gradual reopening of Dane County,” Parisi said. “We, like many in our county, are eager for economic stability in our community. We also know that slowing the spread of COVID-19 is critical in order to keep people safe and protect our hospital systems.”

There will be four phases in total, with the first three lasting at least two weeks, according to the news release. Each phase will have less restrictive measures.

Additionally, the county will analyze data to monitor the spread of the virus and health center capacity, in order to guide the reopening.

Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich spoke about the phases in the news release.

“Changes in orders are confusing, and we know how frustrating they have been for businesses and the public,” Heinrich said. “By enacting today’s Prepare for a Safe Reopen phase, we are making sure each sector has time to get things ready for safe operations during Phase 1.”