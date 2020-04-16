Gov. Tony Evers extended the ‘Safer at Home’ order until May 26 or until a suspending order is issued. The extended order allows for some additional business to offer curbside pickups.

Evers said in a press release the current Safer at Home social distancing measures have helped slow the spread of COVID-19. But, Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said in the press release the order cannot be lifted until there are more COVID-19 tests administered and public health measures are increased.

“These steps will help us reduce the risk of a second wave of the virus,” Palm said. “If we open up too soon, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and requiring more drastic physical distancing measures again.”

Under the new order, non-essential businesses can now offer curbside pickups, delivery and mailings — businesses must notify their employees if they are necessary for these operations, according to the press release. Additionally, libraries can offer curbside pickup for books and craft stores can offer curbside pickup for supplies needed to make face masks or other personal protection equipment.

According to the press release, golf courses can re-open as long as scheduling and payment occurs online. Pro-shops and clubhouses will remain closed.

The extended Safer at Home order also asks essential business to increase cleaning and safety measures to protect workers and customers. Retail stores that are open must limit the amount of people present in the store at one time and dedicate two hours per week for shopping time exclusively to vulnerable populations, according to the press release.

“A few weeks ago, we had a pretty grim outlook for what COVID-19 could mean for our state, but because of the efforts of all of you, Safer at Home is working,” Evers said in the press release. “That said, we aren’t out of the woods just yet.”