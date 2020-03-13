Gov. Tony Evers directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.

The closure will begin March 18 and will last until April 6, though this is subject to change.

Evers said this was a difficult decision to make as many students rely on schools for vital resources such as food.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers said in the press release.

Evers said the state will continue to ensure students and families have the support they need during this closure.

The release said Wisconsin’s current number of COVID-19 cases is 19, including one individual who has recovered.

Kristina Minic, a senior at Hudson High School, said she was shocked when she heard the news and it felt unreal.

“It feels super surreal and like we’re living in a dream,” Minic said. “Also everyone is super sad.”