Madison Police Department responded to reports of a “knife-wielding woman” outside of Madison Public Library at 201 W. Mifflin Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to the MPD incident report, the suspect, identified as Christine Johnson, age 36, was waving the weapon around while yelling at people.

She was uncooperative and tried to bite one of the officers, the incident report said. Additionally, she stated “I’m drunk and I smoked crack,” prior to being handcuffed.

Johnson was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.