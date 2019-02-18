With the spring primary elections on Tuesday, Feb. 19, here is everything you need to know to cast an informed vote.

These elections will narrow the field for the general election occurring on April 2. The ballot will include candidates for mayor, school board and city council.

The mayoral candidates that will be on the ballot are Satya Rhodes-Conway, Nick Hart, Raj Shukla, Mo Cheeks and incumbent Mayor Paul Soglin. Toriana Pettaway is also running as a write-in because she is not on the ballot.

To find out where your polling place is, visit the city clerk’s website. To register to vote, update your voting address or look at what is on the ballot for your specific address visit My Vote Wisconsin. You can also register to vote at your polling place on Tuesday. You will need to bring a proof of residence and a photo ID if you have already registered to vote, all you will need to bring is a photo ID. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to their campaign pages, all of the mayoral candidates this year are prioritizing affordable housing, improving transportation and increasing sustainability in Madison.

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Rhodes-Conway spent six years on Madison City Council and has spent 13 years as the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project, an organization that facilitates discussion between mayors all around the country and helps them meet the needs of their city. Rhodes-Conway is running her campaign based on the idea that “everyone should have the opportunity to thrive.” She is focusing on addressing climate change, food deserts and racial disparities.

Nick Hart

This is Hart’s second time running for mayor of Madison — he ran in 2011 but did not make it past the primaries. Hart is a professional comedian who is focusing on increasing community engagement in local politics.

Raj Shukla

Shukla is the executive director of River Alliance of Wisconsin, an organization that works to increase national interest in keeping water clean. Shukla also chairs the Sustainable Madison Committee. His campaign is focusing on Madison’s transition to 100 percent clean energy and ensuring Madison grows in a sustainable way.

Mo Cheeks

Cheeks is also focusing on growth in Madison, emphasizing the importance of equitable development. Cheeks has spent three terms on city council and is an executive for MIOsoft, a software company.

Paul Soglin

Current Mayor Soglin, who said he would not run again, then changed his mind in November, has been the 51st, 54th and 57th mayor of Madison. Soglin is focused on improving Madison’s economy, addressing racial disparities and preventing any future flooding in Madison.

Toriana Pettaway

Pettaway, who is running as a registered write-in candidate, is the racial equity coordinator for the City of Madison and her campaign centers around improving public safety and equitable economic development.