Madison police arrested three individuals for theft at Riley’s Wines of the World Tuesday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers chased down three suspects after they committed retail theft and threatened a clerk at Riley’s Wines of the World on West Gorham Street. Officers eventually arrested a 16-year-old juvenile and Lexus Nelson on West Johnson Street.

After interviewing the two suspects, officers were led to the third suspect, Demorris Posley.

According to the report, Posley then grabbed a bottle of liquor and threatened the clerk at the counter before fleeing with the other two suspects.

MPD reported Posley turned himself in Wednesday morning after officers tracked down his girlfriend. Posley has been admitted into Dane County Jail for strong armed robbery.