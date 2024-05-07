Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. Nov. 3, 2024.
The case for an Election Day holiday
by Jack RogersMay 7, 2024
Madison Police Department is investigating property damage involving a flipped car at the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 27, 2024.
Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing
by Cat CarrollMay 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Mendota. Feb. 12, 2024.
Biden Administration sets limits on PFAS ‘forever chemical’
by Annalise SommerMay 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the Dane County Farmers Market. April 16, 2023.
Madison-inspired recipes sure to spice up your summer
by Jenna InnabMay 7, 2024
College baseball commit Cashton Jones currently plays at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. May 1, 2024.
Elevation of high school baseball provides UW with untapped resources 
by Maddox DurstMay 7, 2024
Library Mall encampment demonstration. May 5, 2024.
‘Solidarity forever’: UW community takes national stage with pro-Palestine encampment demonstration
by The Badger HeraldMay 7, 2024
Advertisements

The case for an Election Day holiday

UW student voting rate remains relatively high, but holiday would remove more obstacles for students to make it to polls
by Jack Rogers
May 7, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+students+voting.+Nov.+3%2C+2024.
Shane Fruchterman
Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. Nov. 3, 2024.

Losing to Minnesota in any capacity sucks. Let’s face it — Bucky Badger is objectively more iconic than their sorry buck-toothed imitation, our cheese curds are better and the University of Wisconsin’s sizable margin over the University of Minnesota in university rankings speaks for itself. Yeah, we might have re-secured Paul Bunyan’s Axe last year in the football game against Minnesota at Camp Randall, but when it comes to events where things really matter beyond a simple question of school rivalry — like voting in elections — Minnesota continues to run away with the hardware.

The Big Ten Voting Challenge, established in 2017, is a friendly competition between Big Ten member schools to measure student voter turnout and participation with the hopes of increasing civic engagement across the conference. To date, Minnesota has won in both the 2020 and 2022 elections — drawing out students at a higher rate than any other school in the Big Ten.

Despite the Badgers’ lack of podium presence at the Voting Challenge, UW students still have impressive rates of voter turnout. According to data from the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, UW boasted a 72.8% voter turnout during the 2020 election — more than 6% better than the national campus average and up 7.4% since 2016. Reports from the 2022 election have not been released, but there are indicators that student turnout rates remained high.

Advertisements

These commendable statistics are due in large part to the efforts of campus resources and election organizers. Initiatives like BadgersVote are especially instrumental in guiding students through the voter registration process and to the polls. UW junior Laine Bottemiller wrote an article in Forbes highlighting BadgersVote’s impact on drawing out a record-breaking number of young voters out for the most recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Railroad tracks
City of Madison discusses plans for future passenger train station

But, barriers to voting for students at UW are significant enough to have a measurable impact on voter turnout. Every year, thousands of voting-eligible students move into on-campus housing for the first time. Many more who already live off-campus move to different apartments or houses before the start of the semester. Each move means voters have to either register for the first time or re-register at a new address. This translates into new polling locations and new elected positions to vote for — just another obstacle that may deter young college students who may lack an already strong, developed sense of civic duty or political stances.

Clearly then, institutional support for new voters — or those unfamiliar with election laws in Wisconsin — is critical in boosting turnout rates for UW students. Beyond the BadgersVote program, UW established an online website that streamlines a comprehensive overview of all things student voting for the campus community. This site remains indispensable in guiding students through the voting process, from jumping common hurdles in registration, all the way to polling. Yet for UW to beat its own record in student voting something else needs to enter into the equation.

Though the state of Wisconsin does not recognize an official Election Day holiday, the Universities of Wisconsin should break with state policy and cancel classes on Election Day — in the fall and spring. In doing this, UW would join its Midwestern neighbors Illinois, Michigan and Indiana in ensuring students are even less inconvenienced in making a trip to their polling locations on Election Day by canceling classes. Sure, choosing to cancel classes on days that may fall in the middle of the week may cause a minor disruption in professors’ syllabi, but the gains from an increase in voter turnout — for students, staff and faculty — would prove invaluable for our voices to be heard at the ballot box.

Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
Incentives needed to alleviate Wisconsin teacher shortage

For those in the UW community who commute relatively far distances from where they live to attend class or work on campus, traveling to their designated polling places becomes a major headache. Throw in a combination of midterms, class assignments or even poor weather conditions, and suddenly voting quickly falls down on the priority list for many. Canceling class on Election Day would be an easy fix to resolve these potential obstacles to voting.

With the Wisconsin GOP-led attempts to crack down on absentee and mail-in ballots in recent years, expanding accessibility and improving the convenience factor to in-person voting on Election Day becomes that much more important. While UW is already active in promoting these early voting practices, ballots cast in this manner may be less secure than those cast in person in the event of successful Republican political maneuvering that seeks to disqualify mail-in ballots.

Democratic veto power in Gov. Tony Evers’ hands is one of the only remaining checks preventing full-scale conservative attacks on early voting. In-person voting then becomes increasingly important for voters throughout the state and here on the UW campus.

By going one step further and establishing an Election Day holiday, university administrators can protect our collective democratic voice and opportunities to get to the polls — and hopefully break Minnesota’s Voting Challenge winning streak in the process.

Jack Rogers ([email protected]) is a sophomore studying Chinese, economics and political science.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Column
Eviction rates in Dane County in 2023 were double those in 2022. April 28, 2024.
Eviction policies must change as filings soar
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
Incentives needed to alleviate Wisconsin teacher shortage
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
State Legislature attacks on DEI threaten education equity in UW System
State Legislature attacks on DEI threaten education equity in UW System
Disparities among UW athletic programs show need for promotion of womens sports
Disparities among UW athletic programs show need for promotion of women's sports
Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said the tuition increase is a result of market pressures in a press release last month.
Tuition hike for in-state students threatens Wisconsin Idea
More in Opinion
UWs Red Gym, which houses the Morgridge Center and the Multicultural Student Center, last winter.
Scholarship programs for students of color crucial at UW
Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
FAFSA delays need remedies to best support students
Point-counterpoint: Young americans weigh impact of potential TikTok ban
Point-counterpoint: Young americans weigh impact of potential TikTok ban
A Ukrainian flag hangs on the statue of Abraham Lincoln in front of Bascom Hall.
Student engagement with war in Ukraine more important than ever
UW must weigh risk of losing DEI programs against receiving state funding
UW must weigh risk of losing DEI programs against receiving state funding
Political roadblocks lead to questions about future of sustainable transportation in Wisconsin
Political roadblocks lead to questions about future of sustainable transportation in Wisconsin
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *