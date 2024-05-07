Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. Nov. 3, 2024.
The case for an Election Day holiday
by Jack RogersMay 7, 2024
Madison Police Department is investigating property damage involving a flipped car at the Mifflin Street Block Party. April 27, 2024.
Investigation of car flipped at Mifflin Street Block Party ongoing
by Cat CarrollMay 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Lake Mendota. Feb. 12, 2024.
Biden Administration sets limits on PFAS 'forever chemical'
by Annalise SommerMay 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the Dane County Farmers Market. April 16, 2023.
Madison-inspired recipes sure to spice up your summer
by Jenna InnabMay 7, 2024
College baseball commit Cashton Jones currently plays at Vel Phillips Memorial High School. May 1, 2024.
Elevation of high school baseball provides UW with untapped resources 
by Maddox DurstMay 7, 2024
Library Mall encampment demonstration. May 5, 2024.
'Solidarity forever': UW community takes national stage with pro-Palestine encampment demonstration
by The Badger HeraldMay 7, 2024
Days-long protest continues amid week of final exams
by The Badger Herald
May 7, 2024
Library+Mall+encampment+demonstration.+May+5%2C+2024.
Bennett Waara
Library Mall encampment demonstration. May 5, 2024.

A pro-Palestine encampment was built in the heart of the University of Wisconsin campus April 29, the 205th day of the war in Gaza. Protesters built the encampment as part of a days-long protest on Library Mall, during which hundreds of students and community members denounced the ongoing war in Gaza and called for UW’s divestment from the state of Israel.

The protest, organized primarily by Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison, came amid a nationwide wave of student demonstrations in response to the war in Gaza. Students and community members have remained on Library Mall day and night during UW’s final week of classes and exams, displaying their dedicated support for Palestine.

It is a type of demonstration organizers and community members said is reminiscent of past movements on campus. Some drew parallels between the 2024 pro-Palestine demonstration and the Vietnam War protests that occurred on campus during the 1960s.

Paige Valley
Gallery6 Photos
Paige Valley
Students and community members create "Community Guidelines" while rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.

Community underscores demonstration

From near and far, individuals and organizations expressed their support for the demonstration on UW’s campus. Food and supplies have been donated to protesters, and legal observers were present to advocate and protect protesters’ right to express their thoughts.

On Library Mall, space was made for observant Muslim protesters at the five daily Islamic prayer times. Teach-in sessions were hosted to help protesters continue to understand the fight for Palestinian liberation. And Friday evening, Jewish individuals in support of the pro-Palestine demonstration held a “Liberation Shabbat,” lighting candles and breaking bread alongside protesters.

Each night, the demonstrators celebrated Palestinian culture. Organizers sang Arabic songs, recited poems and performed the traditional Palestinian folk dance, Dabke.

Bennett Waara
Gallery8 Photos
Bennett Waara
A demonstrator performs a call prayer at a liberation Shabbat at the Library Mall encampment. May 3, 2024.

Protesters remain steadfast

Counter-protesters appeared at multiple points throughout the week, expressing support for the state of Israel, or denouncing the encampment demonstration. The interactions between counter-protesters and protesters were limited.

On the third day of the demonstration, law enforcement officers came to the site of the encampment and asked protesters to remove tents and camping materials from Library Mall. Under Chapter 18 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, tents and camping are not allowed on university property.

Upon removing tents, officers clashed with protesters, injuring some UW faculty members. Once most tents were removed, the officers left the site of the encampment, but in the two hours they were present, 34 arrests were made.

Paige Valley
Gallery3 Photos
Paige Valley
Police and demonstrators clash at Library Mall on the morning of May 1, 2024.

Despite the presence of law enforcement, protesters remained steadfast in their commitment to the demonstration. New tents were erected and the crowd of protesters grew to the largest it had been all week. In the days that followed, the number of protesters present has continued to grow.

Bennett Waara
Gallery4 Photos
Bennett Waara
Mx. T Clearwater paints their hand while making a protest sign at Library Mall. May 3, 2024.
