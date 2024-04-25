People of UW: Association for Women in Communications President talks empowering women, elevating careers in male-dominated fields

Editor’s note: People of UW is a human interest series produced by The Badger Herald staff members. The series aims to highlight a student or student group at the University of Wisconsin making an impact on the campus community. These Q&As are lightly edited for clarity and style.

Tell us about yourself.

I am a senior majoring in journalism and mass communication, double tracking in both reporting and strategic communications. I also have certificates in digital studies and entrepreneurship. I’m originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota, and was a pre-kinesiology major before switching to journalism. During COVID, I was into exercise science, but before that, I was always interested in marketing and advertising, and making YouTube videos. Once I switched to journalism, I knew that was my calling.

What is the Association for Women in Communications?

AWC is a professional organization that empowers women with strength, support, and tools for elevating their careers, and becoming an agent of change in the industry. However, last year, the national group dissolved and now the University of Wisconsin chapter serves as an independent organization. Our UW chapter connects members with women who have established careers in the communications field such as advertising, radio production, film, public relations and journalism. This last year, we started incorporating workshops for members to work on their resumes, LinkedIn accounts and headshots.

How did you get involved with AWC on campus?

When I first started going to college here, so my freshman year in 2020, I wanted to find a group with like minded individuals, who all had the same similar interests and I wanted to be in a female-oriented group. So I was going through the WIN list and I found AWC and I thought this was something I can do!

What is your role at AWC?

I am the current president of AWC. I help oversee administrative processes, our meetings and I’m the main contact between our faculty advisor and organization. I help plan our meetings and facilitate different member connections. I also lead the executive board and oversee the positions to help run the organization smoothly.

How does AWC impact those on campus?

AWC impacts the people on campus by providing a group of women who help uplift and empower each other. We provide a place where members can come, feel seen and have their voices heard, while being interested in a male dominated field such as journalism and advertising. We bring in successful females in the field who will come in and talk about where they are today and how they got there, which provides a lot of insight to our members. We also have a lot of leadership opportunities for women to gain more experience, which can be helpful in any future careers, especially in the very competitive advertising and journalism fields.

What do you like most about being president of the association?

I love being the president of AWC because I’m able to connect with different members and I’m also able to offer my advice to any of the younger students since I’ve been here a little longer, and I’m probably the oldest person in the club right now. But I would also say one of my favorite memories was going on our networking trip to Chicago, where we got to tour two different agencies and we had a group of 15 to 20 girls, and it was so nice to get to know everyone outside of the club and we also just got to explore the city together.

What is your favorite part about being in AWC?

I think it’s just great being in a group of all girls. We can connect to each other. And I think when you’re first coming to college, it’s so hard to find friends. Well, especially because when I came during COVID we couldn’t talk to anyone, and we all wore masks and stayed in our dorms, so I think this is just such a great opportunity to really get to know people outside of your comfort zone.

What advice do you have for women who want to pursue a career in journalism or communications?

I would say just to get involved. I think it’s so important to get involved because that’s how you gain more experience. A lot of jobs are looking for that experience. And I think mainly just trying to get yourself out there. Whether it’s getting involved in a student organization or just like applying to multiple jobs and interviews, you just gain more experience. Even if you don’t get the job or internship, you’re getting more interview experience that will help you in the future.

What plans do you have after graduation?

My goal was to work somewhere in the advertising agency field, but right now, I’m planning to extend my current internship as a social media coordinator to the end of the summer and stay in the Madison area. When I was younger, one of my goals was to be a magazine editor of Vogue or some type of fashion magazine.